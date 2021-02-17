Senate to screen Bawa, in plenary

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) Chairman Abdurasheed Bawa will be screened in plenary, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said on Tuesday.

Lawan gave this indication after reading President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter during the Senate sitting.

President Buhari’s nomination was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said President Buhari acted in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

“Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

“He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

“Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy”, the statement said.





