Senate suspends plenary in honour of late House member, Yuguda Kila

The Senate on Tuesday, March 9 suspended plenary in deference to the death of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abubakar, had at plenary moved a motion for the upper chamber to observe a minute silence in honour of Hon. Kila who died on March 4 at the National Hospital from an undisclosed illness.

He also moved a motion for the suspension of plenary till tomorrow in line with the tradition of the National Assembly.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, was on hand to second the motion after which the upper chamber after observing the one minute silence in a voice vote adjourned plenary till Wednesday.

Kila, who represented Gwaram Constituency of Jigawa State in the House was until his death Chairman of the House Committee on Customs and Excise.