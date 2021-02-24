Senate screens EFCC chairman designate, Bawa

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is currently been screened by senators at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week, nominated Bawa and asked the Senate to confirm him as the substantive Chairman of the Commission.

The 40-year-old, if confirmed, first the first core EFCC official and non-police officer to head the agency, and the youngest person ever to serve as chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

According to the Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the new EFCC boss is a good product, and his nomination has given hope to youths in Nigeria.