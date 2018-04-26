Senate, Reps want Buhari to address joint sitting over killings

The two chambers of the National Assembly have concluded plans to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address them jointly over the endless killings in some parts of the country.

The House of Representatives had earlier on Wednesday summoned the President to appear before it to explain meansures being taken to end the killings.

But the Senate on Thursday also resolved to summon Buhari who is currently on a two day official visit to Bauchi State.

There have been tension between the presidency and the National Assembly in recent times