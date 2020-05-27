Senate, Reps return to consider revised 2020 budget

The National Assembly will resume on Thursday from its Sallah break to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Both chambers had on May 20 adjourned plenary to June 2 for the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said Senators and House of Representatives members are expected to resume tomorrow to consider the reviewed budget.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all distinguished Senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 2nd June, 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, 28 May 2020, to enable members to consider the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to resume in plenary by 10.00 am on Thursday, 28th May, 2020.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said the Senate would cut short its break to consider any urgent communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, especially on the revised 2020 budget.