Senate President Saraki cheer Super Eagles against Argentina on Tuesday

Senate President Bukola Saraki will lead the cheers for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they take on Argentina in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

Saraki was at the stadium when the Super Eagles defeated Iceland last Friday.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman, Ademola Olajire said the Number three man in Nigeria will be joined by Ambassador Steve Davies Ugbah, Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola, as well as other members of the Nigeria Government delegation.

He said members of the National Assembly (Senators and House Members), NFF Executive Committee Members, Members of the NFF Congress and former NFF Presidents and General Secretaries will also be at the match venue.

Former Nigeria coach Adegboye Onigbinde, directors in the Youth and Sports Ministry, Alhaji Abba Yola, Mr. Mainasara Illo, delegations from different States and other stakeholders including NPFL club owners are among those who will also cheer the Super Eagles live.