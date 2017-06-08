Senate passes bill to protect whistle-blowers

The Senate has as passed the bill to protect whistle-blowers from reprisals,

The bill, titled Witness Protection Programme (Establishment etc), SB 157, was passed on Thursday, following the adoption of a report of its committee on human rights, legal matters and judiciary chaired by David Umaru

The Bill which was r first ead the first time on the floor of Senate on March 16, 2016, seeks to protect persons making disclosure for the public interest (Whistle-blowers) to be protected from the knowledge or aggression of the accused.

The bill was sponsored was sponsored by Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died in April.

In his remark after the bill was passed Wednesday, the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, thanked his colleagues for the bill, which he said, was in honour of the deceased Adeleke.

..He thanks the Late Sen.@IsiakaAdeleke1 for bringing the bill and says this will be in honour of him. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) June 8, 2017

The bill must also be passed by the House of Representatives and signed by the President to be law.