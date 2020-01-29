Senate Minority Leader, Abaribe tells Buhari to resign for failing to protect Nigeria

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) to resign over their inability to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians since 2015.

He insisted that Buhari and the APC had told Nigerians to stone them if they fail and that “it is now time to pick stones to stone them” in view of their obvious failure.

He said that bandits and Boko Haram insurgents do not operate on partisan grounds when they kill citizens.

In his contribution, Senator Abudullahi Adamu, faulted the Senate President for not calling on Abaribe to withdraw his comments.

He called on Abaribe and all those who are going to make contributions to the debate to be apolitical.

Lawan had on Tuesday promised that the Senate would dedicate its plenary on Wednesday to debate the worsening security situation in the country and proffer a way forward.

Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abudullahi, raised the motion titled: “Nigerian security challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and reorganize the current security architecture.”

The motion was supported by 105 other Senators.