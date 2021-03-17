Senate in emergency closed session over Armed Forces Bill

There was a serious tension which greeted a controversial ruling of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on a bill that seeks to create the Armed Forces Service Commission led to an uproar that forced Lawan to call for a closed session during plenary on Tuesday.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, seeks among others the appointment of service chiefs in line with federal character based on the recommendations of members of the commission.

Nine senators spoke in favour of the bill while six were against it during a debate that followed Abaribe’s presentation.

Those who supported the proposed law are the Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya; the Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha Opeyemi Bamidele; Istifanus Gyang, Chukwuka Utazi; and James Manager.

The senators who wanted the bill killed immediately were Francis Alimikhena, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adamu Aliero, Adamu Abdullahi, Mohammed Bulkachuwa and Danjuma Goje.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, was evasive in his submissions.

The Senate president called for a voice vote and he ruled in favour of those who opposed the bill in what appeared to be a controversial decision.

Abaribe raised a point of order to challenge Lawan’s ruling and he called for a division whereby each senator would vote individually.

Lawan opposed Abaribe and his action led to an uproar which made him call for an emergency closed session.