Senate confirms Olakunle Hassan as new NAHCON chairman

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Olakunle Hassan as the new Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 3, 2019, forwarded the name of Hassan to the upper chamber for confirmation.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs The nominee was screened on Wednesday.

Hassan from Osun State, representing South West, was recommended along with 15 other nominees.

Hassan is a lawyer and chairman of the Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, who had also served as Amir-ul-Hajj.