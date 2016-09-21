Senate claims Buhari ‘body language’ deterring investments

Senators have claimed President Muhammadu Buhari was discouraging investments into the country through his “body language”
hence contributing to the economic recession.
The claim has made at the Senate sitting in Abuja where the House commenced the deliberation of on the economic challenges of the country with a view to recommending appropriate measures to address the issue.
A 13-point recommendation communiqué was released after the session, with point 10 standing out.
“Body language of Mr President must change,” read the communique.
“His body language discourages investment.”
The Senate’s position on Buhari is the latest in a series of spats between the Senate and the Executive. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is under probe for corruption, with the executive alleged to be behind the charges said to be trumped up.
Meanwhile, also recommended the release of looted funds to boost the economy, a cabinet reshuffle, that the Federal Government renegotiate the price of crude oil with the oil majors, build confidence in local people and revamp the agricultural sector.
Senate spokesperson, Charles Akpan, said the debate would continue on Thursday
Body language indeed. The Senate shld be specific to let Nigerians know which aspect of the President’s body language dat scares away foreign investors. Is it d anti-corruption body language or which one? Enough of all dis cheap blackmail. Which kind of legislathieves do we hve in dis country? Oh dey wnt to drag us back to d era wen public money was a free for all. It will not work o. Bcos d real change has begun. Those times when our misleaders ended up swelling their pockets with public money is gone. No wonder u can’t find reasonable development in d public sector bt our politicians only succeeded in building their own Estates. Now a new sheriff is on town who wants things done differently, dey are complaining. They collectively created d problems and must not pretend. We are in dis mess together and we all must find a way to resolve it. Dey shld tell us which aspect of d President’s body language dey refer to so dat if there is need for d President to adjust d body, he shld do so.