Senate asks Works Ministry to remove all speed bumps on federal highways

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected on federal highways nationwide.

In a motion moved by Barnabas Gemade, PDP-Benue and Stella Oduah, PDP-Anambra, the Senate observed that speed bumps are placed on almost all federal highways ”by whoever wanted, thereby causing agony for road users.”

The Senate noted that highways are meant for smooth traffic flow and thus there should be no constraints restricting the free flow of traffic.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Joshua Moltobok, PDP-Gombe, said that if such bumps ”must be erected, they should be done professionally.”

“Most of these bumps are erected at short distances creating problems for motorists. Heavy-duty trucks find it hard to manoeuvre on these roads and this causes accidents. If there is a need to install these road bumps, it must be done professionally and at reasonable intervals,” he said.

However, lawmakers, Godswill Akpabio, PDP-Akwa Ibom, and Ike Ekweremadu, PDP-Enugu cautioned against the total removal of the speed bumps.

“We cannot totally eradicate speed bumps because of highly congested communities and schools on the highways. In this case, there is a need for control. Where we need to have bumps, there is a need to have signs like ‘one kilometre ahead’ so as to reduce accidents,” Mr. Akpabio noted.

After the debate, the Senate directed the ministry to remove all speed bumps indiscriminately erected off federal highways nationwide and to regulate and standardise erection where speed bumps must be located.

The Senate also urged the ministry to ”cause owners of petrol filling stations to build service lanes of not less than 50m on both sides of the stations to avoid customers turning directly to and from highways.”

The Senate also urged the ministry to ”enforce set-back regulations for fixed structures along highways.”