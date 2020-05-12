Self-declared Pope arrested

Self-declared Pope and founder of Gabola Church of All Nations, Pope Tsietsi Makiti has been arrested.

He was busted for holding a church service on Sunday afternoon despite state bans on gatherings.

The self-declared Pope was arrested alongside his wife, Lydia Makiti and five church members.

The arrest took place after the members had gathered for what looked like a church service. They were also found in possession of alcohol which was allegedly stocked at Makiti’s home.

Makiti has, however denied any wrong doing.

He claimed he was having an interview with a German reporter when he was arrested.

He said the interview was taking place in the street outside his home in Evaton in the Vaal, South Africa.

He also claimed there was alcohol where the interview was taking place.

Gabola Church prides itself as a church for those who have been rejected by other churches because they drink alcohol.

It allows members to drink freely during its services and members are even baptized with alcoholic beverages of their choice.