See how Ike Ekweremadu may emerge Senate President as PDP schemes to outsmart APC again

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it’s going to present a candidate for the position of Senate President in the National Assembly.

The party said it isn’t threatened by the number of members of All Progressive Congress (APC) who are the majority in the Upper Legislative Chamber.

As at February 2019, results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that APC won 65 senatorial seats while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) produced 41 senators.

Initially, PDP said it’d be supporting one of its friendly APC senators in the house, but PDP has made a U-turn. This time, one of its 41 senators will be battling with APC. APC has brighter chances of producing the next Senate president.

It was learnt that PDP senators are taking advantage of the crack in the APC Senate caucus to present a candidate.

“It is glaring that Senator Ali Ndume will contest the Senate president seat on the day of inauguration because he is obviously dissatisfied with the position of the party.

“Rather than pacify him, the APC leadership seems not to care about the trauma and emotional pains they have subjected Ndume to by saying that the decision to pick Ahmad Lawan was final,” The Punch quoted one of the senators from the Sout-East geopolitical zone as saying.

Research has also shown that leaders of the PDP might soon come up with a decision to adopt one of their ranking senators that would contest the Senate president position on June 9 when the 9th Senate would be inaugurated.

Who are senators PDP is sponsoring?

No specific names have been mentioned by PDP, but sources within the party says some of the candidates are old members of the upper legislative chamber.

They include:

The incumbent Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu);

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia);

Senator James Manager (Delta)



“We already have ranking senators who have shown capacity to lead the Senate. Senator Ekweremadu has been Deputy Senate President on three occasions while Abaribe and Manager have been in the Senate since 2003,” a source said.

More drama ahead

There are indications that the PDP may spring up a big surprise on the day of inauguration by allying with APC senators who aren’t happy with the choice of Senator Lawan by the ruling party.

Recalled that APC senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, gave the party a strong condition. He threatened that he’d contest for the position of the Senate president if his geopolitical zone isn’t given the opportunity to produce the deputy senate president.

“It is not all the senators-elect that are happy with what they (APC leaders) did (by endorsing Lawan). As it stands now, Ndume and Goje are still insisting that they will contest and if I also contest, that means we have denied our party the right to produce the Senate President.”

One the PDP senators who confirmed that PDP may challenge the APC said PDP members would vote as a group on the day of inauguration.

“The PDP leadership had not met yet to decide our position. We are simply watching the APC as they continue to make a fool of themselves. We still have enough time to reach a consensus on what to do.

“However, what we have agreed to do in the PDP is that we are going to keep all our votes intact.”

With the latest drama, there are indications that PDP is reaching out to the aggrieved APC members. Winning the hearts of APC members into their fold may cause a repeat of what transpired in the 8th National Assembly when lawmakers who aren’t anointed by the party emerged leaders of the house.