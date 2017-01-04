See full list of phones no longer able to Whatsapp

As we announced last year, Whatsapp has made good on its announcement that it would stop supporting some phones starting 2017.

The popular cross-messaging application has now stopped working in older iPhones and Android handsets. According to them, the move is to ensure that it could continue to introduce new features and stay secure, which relies on the app being used on newer operating systems.

Phones using Android 2.1 or 2.2, iPhones with 3GS or iOS 6 will find that Whatsapp has stopped working on them.

Any phone using Windows Phone 7 has also stopped supporting the Whatsapp application. They have said that anyone who wants to continue using the app has to buy a newer phone.

Phones like:

1. A whole lot of Nokia phones that run on old Nokia S40 software: Asha,X2, X3, C2 etc are also included.

2. Some more Nokia phones those that run Symbian S60 software: C7,E5, Nokia 5530 Xpress Music, N97.

3. Windows Phone

4. HTC 7 Pro

5. LG Optimus 7

6. LG Quantum

7. Samsung Focus

8. iPhone 3Gs

9. iPhone with iOS6

The company has advised that anyone with one of those older handsets who want to keep chatting with friends simply has to buy a newer phone.

It is important to note that earlier Whatsapp had said all BlackBerry models and some Nokia handsets would also stop using the app, but they later went back on that following some complaints.

Late last year, they granted a grace period to Blackberry and Nokia users saying: “We are extending support for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40 and Nokia Symbian S60 until June 30, 2017.”

The reason for this is to allow WhatsApp to more deeply integrate encryption and other privacy services.

Such technology stops messages from being read, and has led to WhatsApp facing criticism from governments who believe that WhatsApp conversations should be made public, the report said.

It’s also likely to allow for more rapid introduction of new features. The updates scheduled in 2017 include a new feature that would allow people to edit or entirely delete messages after they have been sent