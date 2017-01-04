See first batch of states to receive N5,000 from FG

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration promised to pay Nigerians a monthly stipend and now it has announced that the promise is about to be fulfilled.

On January 2, 2017, the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends started. The development was substantially embedded in the campaign promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 presidential election.

Ayo Fayose of the APC has asked the federal government to release a comprehensive list of those who will be given the money. Below is a list of those that will receive the stipend.

People in the following states are receiving the stipend first:

1. Borno

2. Kwara

3. Bauchi

4. Cross Rivers

5. Niger

6. Kogi

7. Oyo

8. Ogun

9. Ekiti

Among the states, Borno, Kwara and Bauchi have started receiving the money while the rest of the states in the first batch would commence the CCT payments soon.

Meanwhile, the other states to follow are:

10. Delta

11. Gombe

12. Kaduna

13. Kano

14. Imo