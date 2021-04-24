Security guards shot dead as gunmen burn down residence of Imo Governor

There is tension in Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State where unknown gunmen attacked the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

The gunmen who invaded the governor’s village in early hours of Saturday, killed two security men on duty before setting part of the residence on fire.

It was gathered that one of the security men killed was a personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, cars parked at the compound and part of the building were also burnt.

It was further learnt that though the security men on duty attempted to repel the attack, they were overpowered.

There are unconfirmed reports that the gunmen killed two other security men at Oguta- Mgbidi junction, the road which leads to the governor’s country home.

A government house source, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that fire fighters were battling to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Another village source told our correspondent that the military had taken over the community as tension.

The state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the incident when our correspondent contacted him.

He also confirmed that two security men at the governor’s house lost their lives during the attack.

The Commissioner said, “It is true but it is not still clear. It is not true that several security men lost their lives. About two security men on duty at the governor’s house were killed. NSCDC personnel was among the security men who lost their lives during the attack.”

Police Public Relations Officer SP, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached on phone.