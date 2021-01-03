Secret sexting codes parents need to know to protect kids

As technology keeps advancing, kids keep finding new ways to rebel.

It can be impossible to know who your kids are speaking to and what they’re saying to them, especially online.

There are so many dangerous things that happen online that could potentially put your child in danger.



To help worried parents, we have decided to post an American style graphic sexting dictionary for parents to familiarise themselves with online talk.

We published an up-to-date version of the most common abbreviations and here they are below:

1. 143 – I love you



2. 2DAY – Today



3. 4EAE – For ever and ever



4. ADN – Any day now



5. AFAIK – As far as I know



6. AFK – Away from keyboard



7. ASL – Age/sex/location



8. ATM – At the moment



9. BFN – Bye for now



10. BOL – Be on later



11. BRB – Be right back



12. BTW – By the way



13. CTN – Can’t talk now



14. DWBH – Don’t worry, be happy



15. F2F or FTF – Face to face



16. FWB – Friends with benefits



17. FYEO – For your eyes only



18. GAL – Get a life



19. GB – Goodbye



20. GLHF – Good luck, have fun



21. GTG– Got to go



22. GYPO – Get your pants off



23. HAK – Hugs and kisses



24. HAND – Have a nice day



25. HTH – Hope this helps / Happy to help



26. HW– Homework



27. IDK – I don’t know



28. IIRC – If I remember correctly



29. IKR– I know, right?



30. ILY / ILU– I love you



31. IM– Instant message



32. IMHO – In my honest opinion / In my humble opinion



33. IMO – In my opinion



34. IRL– In real life



35. IWSN – I want sex now



36. IU2U – It’s up to you



37. IYKWIM – If you know what I mean



38. J/K– Just kidding



39. J4F – Just for fun



40. JIC– Just in case



41. JSYK – Just so you know



42. KFY – Kiss for you



43. KPC – Keeping parents clueless



44. L8– Late



45. LMBO – Laughing my butt off



46. LMIRL – Let’s meet in real life



47. LMK– Let me know



48. LOL – Laugh out loud



49. LSR – Loser



50. MIRL – Meet in real life



51. MOS – Mom over shoulder



52. NAGI– Not a good idea



53. NIFOC– Nude in front of computer



54. NM – Never mind



55. NMU – Not much, you?



56. NP – No problem



57. NTS – Note to self



58. OIC – Oh I see



59. OMG – Oh my God



60. ORLY – Oh, really?



61. OT– Off topic



62. OTP– On the phone



63. P911– Parent alert



64. PAW – Parents are watching



65. PCM– Please call me



66. PIR – Parent in room



67. PLS or PLZ– Please



68. PPL – People



69. POS – Parents over shoulder



70. PTB– Please text back



71. QQ – Crying. This abbreviation produces an emoticon in text. It’s often used sarcastically.



72. RAK – Random act of kindness



73. RL – Real life



74. ROFL – Rolling on the floor laughing



75. RT – Retweet



76. RUOK – Are you okay?



77. SMH – Shaking my head



78. SOS – Someone over shoulder



79. SRSLY – Seriously



80. SSDD – Same stuff, different day



81. SWAK – Sealed with a kiss



82. SWYP – So, what’s your problem?



83. SYS – See you soon



84. TBC – To be continued



85. TDTM– Talk dirty to me



86. TIME – Tears in my eyes



88. TMI– Too much information



89. TMRW – Tomorrow



90. TTYL– Talk to you later



91. TY or TU– Thank you



92. VSF – Very sad face



93. WB – Welcome back



94. WTH – What the heck?



95. WTPA – Where the party at?



97. YGM – You’ve got mail



98. YOLO – You only live once



99. YW – You’re welcome



100. ZOMG – Oh my God (sarcastic)



101. 182 – I hate you



102. 420 – Marijuana



103. ADR – Address



104. CD9 – Code 9 – it means parents are around



106. KOTL – Kiss On The Lips



