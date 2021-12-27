BUSINESS
SEC warns investors against new Ponzi scheme
Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has alerted the investing public that a firm known as Poyoyo Investment (Pilvest) Nigeria Limited is a Ponzi scheme, a front to defraud unsuspecting investors.
In a circular at the weekend, SEC stated that its attention had been drawn to the electronic and WhatsApp messages being circulated to investors on behalf of Pilvest.
According to the Commission, the electronic message indicates a proposal to investors to invest in guaranteed investment plans of either a minimum capital of N100,000 being invested for a period of one month with a returns on investment (ROI) yield of 20 per cent or a minimum capital of N300,000 being invested for a period of three months with a monthly ROI yield of 23 per cent monthly “and total ROI yield is 69 per cent” or a minimum capital of N500,000 being invested for a period of six months with “a ROI yield of 25 per cent monthly and total ROI yield is 150 per cent” or a minimum capital of N1 million being invested for a period of one year with a “ROI yield of 30 per cent monthly and total ROI yield is 360 per cent.
“Besides the obvious errors in the returns calculations above, preliminary investigation has revealed that Poyoyo Investment (PILVEST) Nigeria Limited is purely a Ponzi scheme as it is a non-sustainable business model that involves the collection of money from unsuspecting investors with a promise of high return without any underlying assets.
“The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that Poyoyo Investment (PILVEST) Nigeria Limited have no tangible business model; hence it is a Ponzi scheme where returns are paid from other people’s invested sum. Also, its operation is not registered by the Commission.
“In view of the above, the general public is hereby warned that any person dealing with the named company in any capital market related business is doing so at his/her own risk,” SEC stated
CBN moves to protect bank customers against excess charges, illegal debits
Following rising complaints from customers of commercial banks in Nigeria over incidences of multiple and indiscriminate charges and debits on their accounts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to ensure that affected customers get redress on their complaints.
A spokesman for the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, advised aggrieved bank customers to contact the CBN, promising that the apex bank would ensure that customers get redress on issues of excess charges and unauthorised withdrawals.
Nwanisobi was responding to an avalanche of complaints on social media, where many customers complained that they were at one point or the other shortchanged by some commercial banks through unauthorised debits from their accounts.
On Friday, some of them expressed their frustration over the failure of the affected banks to resolve the issues, prompting the affected customers to cause a stir on social media.
“Guys, there’s a high level of coordinated fraud in the banking sector right now. So many customers are getting debited from their accounts and banks are claiming it’s PoS transactions even from accounts that barely use their cards. These funds are not being reverted,” a Twitter user wrote.
According to another aggrieved bank customer, “Banks are not having explanations for these debits and unauthorised transactions. Banks are not safeguarding these funds. They are encouraging the fraud and nobody is talking about it. If you have a debit card, your money is not safe.”
A customer by the name Arakunrin Anu alleged that he lost N39,000 in one of the banks, adding that when he “went to the bank to complain, they said it was a PoS transaction, which was not initiated by me or anyone, I stay alone and don’t move about with my card.”
Another customer, Mr. Ukeh, a Sunday school teacher, alleged that one of the banks removed N10,000 from his cousin’s account for a supposed PoS transaction which he said he never authorised.
“He went to the bank to fight, I mean physically fistfight, and in less than 12hours it was reversed,” he stated.
However, the apex bank’s spokesperson, according to TheCable, explained that the CBN has since issued a circular on its website, showing all legitimate bank charges.
He added that any charge outside what is stated in the circular is not allowed.
“What you should be asking them (bank customers) is if they have reported those incidents to the CBN. We work based on the information we receive,” Nwanisobi said.
“We have channels; we have educated them; we have said that you have the right to complain if you get debited. We have written on our website about the cost of bank charges. If anybody is charging you more than what you see, what do you do?
“You need to report to CBN and we will take it up. Anytime we have done sensitisation, we showed them, in concrete terms, the amount we have recovered from banks and sent back to individuals.
“Customers should report to the CBN. We have channels; we have email addresses where they can reach us. That’s what they should do.”
Meanwhile, the CBN advised customers to allow deposit money banks to resolve their complaints within two weeks.
“If after lodging your complaint your Bank still fails to engage you and resolve the complaint within two weeks as provided for in the ATM HELP DESK Circular, you have the right to escalate your complaint to the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the CBN,” the apex bank said.
The apex financial regulator said customers can contact the CPD by sending an email to cpd@cbn.gov.ng, contactcbn@cbn.gov.ng, or call +234 7002255226.
DMO opens N250b Sukuk bond offer
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened the offer for a new N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk bond being raised by the Federal Government for development of road infrastructure across the country.
This bond, a fourth to be issued by the DMO since its first Sukuk issuance in September 2017, is for a Tenor of ten (10) years at a rental income of 12.80 percent per annum, to be paid half-yearly.
Appraising the need for the bond, the DMO said, “The impact of the Sovereign Sukuk on road infrastructure in terms of job creation, travel time, safety and movement of goods have made the Sukuk a beneficial financial instrument for financing economic growth and development.
“Institutions, individuals, associations and cooperative societies can invest in the Sovereign Sukuk thereby supporting the DMO towards raising project-tied funds and promoting financial inclusion.”
The DMO commenced the issuance of Sukuk in September 2017 as a strategic initiative to support the development of infrastructure, promote financial inclusion and deepen the domestic securities market.
Subsequent to the debut Sovereign Sukuk in 2017 in which N100 billion was raised to finance the rehabilitation and construction of twenty-five (25) road projects across the six (6) geopolitical zones, the DMO issued a Sukuk for N100 billion in 2018 and another for N162.557 billion in 2020.
UAE backs down, grants Air Peace seven slots in Dubai Airport as parties meet in Abuja
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has modified its stance on welcoming Nigerian flag carrier, Air Peace airline, into the country, with an approval of seven weekly slots into the Dubai International Airport, Dubai.
Air Peace, may, however, not warm up to the offer as it runs contrary to its desire to operate into Sharjah Airport, in avoidance of head-to-head collision with Emirates Airline at its Dubai hub.
But as at last night, both parties had met in Abuja with “fruitful deliberation” towards an amicable resolution of the row.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, in a letter to the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, stated that the relationship between the two countries dated back in time and pledged to “facilitate easy and safe travel for the people, between our two brotherly countries.”
The letter, signed by its Director General, Mohammed Ahli, showed seven slots a week, with a proviso that Air Peace reaches out to Dubai Airports on its intentions to operate by Thursday December 16, and accordingly confirm the blocked slots.
