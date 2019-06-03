SEC sets up interim management for Oando Plc

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has constituted an Interim Management Team to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc, and conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019 to appoint new Directors to the Board of the Company, who would subsequently select a Management Team for Oando Plc.

This was made known through a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications of the SEC, Mrs. Efe Ebelo, in Abuja.

The interim management will be headed by Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu, CON, who till date is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, and the Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

It would be recalled that the SEC after concluding investigation of Oando Plc, directed among others the resignation of the affected board members, and also barred the Group Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc from being directors of public companies for a period of five (5) years.