SDP loses only Rep member Adefisoye to APC

Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye, the only member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the House of Representatives, has dumped the party.

He has now joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Adefisoye’s defection letter dated 10th December 2020 was read during plenary on Wednesday, December 17, 2020, by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Adefisoye, popularly known as ‘Small Alhaji’ stated in the letter that his decision to dump SDP was largely informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the SDP.

“I write to inform the Honourable Speaker of my resignation as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“My decision to quit the SDP was informed by the irreconcilable leadership crisis within the party. The protracted leadership crisis has manifested in the plethora of ongoing court cases as well as the multiple factions of the party that have surfaced at the National level and Ondo State chapter of SDP.

“In view of the above, I hereby notify the House of my decision to officially become a full-fledged member of the All Progressive Congress (APC)”.

Adefisoye who represents Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency in Ondo State, is the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army.

He was born 3 August 1984.

Before joining politics, the University of Ado-Ekiti alumnus made his mark as businessman and philanthropist.

He was the Founder and President of Small Alhaji Youth Foundation (SAYDEF), an NGO aimed at Youth development in Ondo State.