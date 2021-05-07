S’Court faults dissolution of Katsina, Oyo LG Councils

The Supreme Court has declared the dissolution of local government administrations in Oyo and Katsina States and their replacement with caretaker committees as illegal.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro on Friday, the apex court in an unanimous decision condemned the Oyo and Katsina governments’ unlawful dissolution of the duly elected local government council officials.

The court in the suit marked SC 244/218, Abubakar Ibrahim Yantaba and others vs Governor of Katsina State, in its judgment allowed the appeal and set aside the judgment of Court of Appeal.

The court ruled that the dissolution of duly elected PDP local government council officials by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on allegation of misappropriation of council funds is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

The Supreme went further and gave consequential orders directing that the unlawfuly dissolved elected LG council officials be paid all their entitlements from the date of their illegal dissolution to the date they were supposed to vacate office.

It also awarded costs to the appellants and insisted that it should be complied with within a specific timeframe.

Governor Masari on assumption of office in May, 2015 unlawfuly dissolved the duly elected LG Councils in the on the mere allegation of misappropriation of local government funds.