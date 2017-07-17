Sayyu Dantata resigns as chairman of MRS Oil

Sayyu Dantata, chairman MRS Oil chairman, has tendered his resignation as chairman of the company.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the management of MRS Oil said Dantata will be replaced by Patrice Alberti.

The letter signed by O.M. Jafojo, the company secretary, read: “By the resolution of the board of directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, the following board changes were approved.

“The resignation of Alhaji Sayyu I. Dantata as the chairman of the board of directors of the company.

“The appointment of Mr. Patrice Alberti as the chairman of the board,

“Mr Alberti hold as bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Paris Academy and has been with the MRS Group since 2004. He is currently the group managing director of MRS Group of companies and a director on the board of Corlay Global S.A.

“Prior to joing MRS Group, he held a number of positions over a period of 20 years in various banks in Europe including BNP Paribas, Banque Arabe Internationale D’Investitssment, Banco Central, South Africa.”

MRS Oil was formerly known as Texaco Oil Nigeria. In September 2006, the board agreed to a name change and the company became Chevron Oil Nigeria.

In 2009, Corlay Global SA acquired Chevron Africa’s holdings, and the name was once changed to MRS Oil Nigeria PLC.