Saraki sends powerful message to Emir of Ilorin on 25th anniversary

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion of his silver jubilee on the throne of his forebears.

An accomplished Jurist, Sulu-Gambari ascended the throne on November 11, 1995.

Saraki, a former governor governor of Kwara, who holds the traditional title of Wazirin Ilorin, in a powerful message to the Emir on Wednesday applauded him for his laudable leadership strides and support to the growth of Ilorin and Nigeria.

“Today, I join all the good people of Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the ascension to the throne of Mai Martaba, HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari — the Emir of Ilorin.

Your Highness, it is my heartfelt prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) shall continue to grant you good health, strength and abundant wisdom as you serve Him, the great people of Ilorin, Kwara State and our dear nation, Nigeria.