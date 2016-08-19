Saraki renovates late Rashidi Yekini’s house, boosts mother’s business

The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Thursday extended hands of fellowship to the family of the late football legend, Rashidi Yekini.

Parts of the gesture was presentation of tricycle to late Rashidi Yekini’s younger brother, Akeem Yekini, renovation of Yekini’s house in Offa, particularly where his mother stays and recruitment of domestic servants including a nurse for the mother.

Similarly, the petty trading business of the late football legend’s mother, Alhaja Sikirat Yekini was boosted through the injection of funds and provision of a well water in the compound to ease water supply in the compound.

Speaking on behalf of the Senate President during the presentation, the Director, ABS Ilorin FC, Alloy Chukwu Emeka described the gesture as a right step in recognising the late legend’s contribution to the development of sports in the country.

He added that the gesture was to bring about maximum comfort to the mother and family of the late football legend.

According to him “the Senate President is a man who is passionate about the development of the youths and sports especially in kwara state and Ira, the late Yekini’s home town particularly.

“We have come to also sympathise with the family of Yekini to show that the labour of our heros past should not be in vain and to show to the young ones that whatever they are doing today will not be in vain and once they do it well, they will be rewarded accordingly.

“To this end, the Senate President has presented a tricycle to his younger brother and renovated the house where the mother stays; he boosted her business, renovated the mosque in the compound and boost water supply with the provision of a well and water reservoir.

“And part of Saraki’s vision to produce more Rashidi Yekinis in the country especially from this environ is to initiate a programme of under- 13 Championship through the ABS where youths from the town and other parts of the state will be competing yearly to remember Rashidi Yekini. We have provided kits, balls and a trophy on behalf of the Senate President”.

Responding, the mother of late Rashidi Yekini, Mrs Sikirat Yekini thanked the Senate President for the gesture and prayed God to reward him in manifold.

Also speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Akeem Yekini appreciated Saraki for remembering the family especially when such assistance was most needed.