Saraki, PDP leaders pay condolence visit to Kwankwaso

Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, led other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to visit former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The team was at Kwankwaso’s residence to commiserate with the former lawmaker over the death of his father, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

Saraki was in the company of former Chairman, Kawu Baraje; Deputy Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, Senators Rafiu Ibrahim, Mohammed Hassan, and Philip Aruwa Gyunka.

Musa Sale-Kwankwaso, who died on Dec. 25 at the age of 93.

The deceased, who was the Makaman Karaye, was the father of the immediate past governor of Kano, Sen. Rabi’u Musa-Kwankwaso.



The PDP leaders expressed their sympathy and prayed for the repose of the departed soul.

Kwankwaso, on behalf of his family, thanked the chieftains for their solidarity.