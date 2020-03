First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu was at Golden Cross Hospital, Festac Town; Holy Family Catholic Church Medical Centre, Festac; Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo; and Alimosho General Hospital, Igando to commiserate with victims of Sunday’s explosion at Abule Ado.

Her thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in this unfortunate incident.