Sanwo-Olu visits Fagba

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday led other members of his cabinet on a fact-finding visit to Fagba, Iju-Ishaga in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state.

The area had witnessed an ethnic clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities.

About 15 persons have died since the clash began less than a week ago.



Some houses were also set on fire during the bloody clash

Trouble started when a horde of hoodlums intercepted a truckload of cows from the northern part into Lagos in transit to Agege Lairage

The governor appealed to residents of the area to live in peace and harmony.

He also urged them to abstain from further destruction of private and public properties and the heritage that binds the people together.