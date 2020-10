Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, visited his mother residence in Surulere that was burnt down by hoodlums on Wednesday

The governor who arrived the house located in the Akerele area of Surulere at about 3 pm went round the building to access the degree of damage.

He expressed dismay at the actions of the hoodlums.

The governor, however, thank God that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.