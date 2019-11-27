Sanwo-Olu raises hope on Fourth Mainland Bridge

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has raised the hope that construction works on the Fourth Mainland Bridge will begin before the end of next year.

To make this realisable, the governor on Tuesday asked interested consortia to submit Expression of Interest (EOI) forms for the project.



Sanwo-Olu in a release said the closing date for the submission of the EOIs is on the 18th of December, 2019.

The bridge, which is expected to cost over N250bn, has been in the plan of the state government for the past 17 years.

The idea of the 4th mainland bridge first came up during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.



In May 2015, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consortium of firms and finance houses for the construction of the bridge.



The project, when completed, will give birth to the longest of all the bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.



The bridge will pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns – on the Lagoon estuaries – to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.



The bridge will serve as a complement to the Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges and help to reduce traffic.



The bridge is expected to have a four-lane dual carriageway.

About 800 structures and shanties will be affected by the construction of the bridge to be carried out under a Build, Operate and Transfer arrangement.



The construction of the bridge will be coming 53 years after the state’s existence and 29 years after the delivery of the Third Mainland Bridge by the ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida.