Sanwo-Olu denies relaxing lockdown for Easter celebration

The Lagos State government has reacted to the news in some quarters that it has relaxed the lockdown in the state for the sake of the Easter celebration.

The reaction was conveyed in a Twitter message by the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

Tweeting via @gboyegaakosile, the chief press secretary described as false, a news report in some quarters of the online media, claiming that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed the state’s lockdown order for Easter celebrations.

Akosile, in a short statement, urged Lagosians to disregard the report and treat as another fake news, being spread by some persons to undermine the good work of the Governor in his fight against the novel coronavirus.

Akosile said: “the lockdown order was made by the Federal Government, and the state government was carried along. The Governor will not unilaterally relax the restrictions of movement. The purveyors of the fake news are mischief makers who are only interested in undermining the efforts of the state government to combat and curtail the coronavirus disease. Lagosians should be wary of fake news at this time,” he said.