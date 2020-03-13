Sanusi departs Nasarawa, after court order

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

This comes after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The former Emir had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.