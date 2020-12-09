Salah becomes Liverpool’s Champions League top scorer

Mohamed Salah has surpassed Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s all-time leading goal scorer in the Champions League.

The Egyptian surpassed Gerrard’s 21 Champions League goal mark after finding the net against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday evening.

Salah struck inside two minutes against the Danish outfit during Liverpool’s final Champions League stage fixture of the 2020/21 campaign.

His lone goal in the match was his 22nd in the competition for the Reds, – overtaking the former record of 21 held by Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winning captain Gerrard.

Gerrard reached the figure in 73 European appearances for his boyhood club.

Salah hit his tally in just 39 Champions League outings for Liverpool, averaging a goal every 1.7 games in the competition.

The Reds who were assured of their place in the last-16 of the competition slumped to a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland.