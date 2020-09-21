Sadio Mane’s brace seal maximum points for Liverpool at Chelsea

Liverpool delivered a powerful statement of intent about their desire to retain the Premier League title with a comfortable dismissal of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on another nightmare day for keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions were already in complete control even before Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was correctly shown a red card on the stroke of half-time.

Referee Paul Tierney initially opted for a yellow card but reviewed Christensen’s desperate challenge on Sadio Mane as he raced on to Jordan Henderson’s pass.

Mane then punished Chelsea with two swift goals after the break to confirm Liverpool’s vast superiority, the second of which was the result of another calamity for Kepa.

Mane headed in Roberto Firmino’s cross after 50 minutes then chased down Kepa, whose botched clearance gave the forward the simplest of finishes.

Chelsea’s day of misery was complete when Jorginho, normally so reliable from the spot, saw his penalty saved by Alisson after Liverpool’s new £20m signing Thiago Alcantara, on as a half-time substitute, brought down Timo Werner.

Liverpool were helped by Christensen’s moment of sheer panic that reduced Chelsea to 10 men right on the break – but they were head and shoulders ahead of a negative home team even before that crucial moment.

The champions dominated from the first whistle and it seemed only a matter of time before they scored, pinning Chelsea back in their own territory and probing for openings at will.

And when the breakthrough came, no-one deserved it more than Mane, now comfortable in world-class and willing to do the dirty work as well as apply the finishing touches.

Earlier in the Sunday other fixtures, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur had hammered Southampton 5-2 with Korea’s Son Heung-min scoring four of the goals. Harry Kane provided all the assists.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion won 3-0 to also pick maximum points against an under-strength Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park.