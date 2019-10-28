S/Court fixes Atiku’s appeal against Buhari for Wednesday

The Supreme Court has fixed Wednesday, October 30, to hear the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal had on September 11 dismissed Atiku and PDP’s petition for not being proved, and returned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the February 23 presidential election.

The Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, yesterday confirmed that Wednesday has been fixed for the appeal.

He, however, did not name members of the panel, which have become a subject of controversy between the apex court and the Coalition of United Progressives Party (CUPP). Following demand for use of order of seniority in the panel to hear the petition, the apex court had in a statement signed by Akande insisted that constituting the panel “is the sole prerogative of the Supreme Court and it is never an issue for the court to debate on television or pages of newspapers.”

The seven most senior justices of the Supreme Court are: the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad; Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariyo, Musa Datijo Muhammad and Kumai Bayang Akaahs.