Rousing crowd welcome Prophet Israel Ogundipe from prison (PHOTOS)

After about 6 months in confinement, Prophet Israel Ogundipe, the Senior Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global has been released from prison.

He was released from the Kirikiri prison to a festive reception organized by his church members as well as hangers-on.

The celebration which was more like a carnival began as soon as news filtered in that the Ogundipe was on his way to church for a thanksgiving service.

The crowd that came out to welcome him back to Church on Sunday was massive.

As early as 6 am on Sunday, a crowd dressed in different attires have besieged the major roads leading to the church premises in Alagbado.

Church officials had hectic time controlling the crowd that thronged the church to witness the thanksgiving service.

A Lagos high court judge, Justice Olabisi Akinlade had sentenced Ogundipe to a one-year jail term after convicting him on two counts charge of stealing and unlawful conversion of property belonging to a London-based architect, Mrs. Oladele Williams-Oni.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Ogundipe had approached the appeal court for bail on health grounds pending the hearing of the appeal and an application to quash the conviction.

His appeal was upheld and was granted bail in March.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT BELOW: