Robbers snatch police officers’ bags, phones in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing two female police officers and snatching their bags and phones.

The officers, being conveyed by a car owned by one of them, were said to be on their way from Ifo to their place of work in Sango Ota, but they were allegedly robbed at Iyana-Ilogbo area, when the two suspects “suddenly blocked their path with a motorcycle and held them hostage with a locally made pistol.”

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said after being dispossessed of their bags and phones, the victims engaged the suspects in a fight and subsequently raised an alarm.

According to him, the suspects, Hafiz Omidokun and Peter Babalola, later took to their heels but were caught by passers-by.

“They were about to be lynched by a mob when the DPO, Sango Division, CSP Oyedele Nasirudeen, who had earlier received distress call, arrived with his patrol team and rescued them to the station,” the statement said.

Items recovered from them, Oyeyemi said, were one locally made pistol, one expended cartridge and a motorcycle.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.