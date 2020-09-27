Rivers varsity suspends lecturer for impregnating student

A lecturer with the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) Dr. Rowland Uchechukwu Igwe, has been suspended indefinitely for allegedly impregnating a student of the institution after a series of intimidation and sexual assault.

Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The said that Management of the Institution has said it placed Dr Igwe of the Department of Sociology on an Indefinite suspension for alleged sexual assault.

According to him: “Igwe’s suspension is hinged on an allegation of serial intimidation, sexual harassment and undue canal knowledge of a female undergraduate which resulted in her being impregnated and suffering health complications.

“The matter has been referred to the Council-Senate Committee on Staff Disciplinary Matters of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education for further investigation”.

The VC said the undergraduate suffered health complications as a result of the pregnancy.