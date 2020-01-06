Rivers State Government truck kills man

The family of a 26-year-old man identified as Amadioha Topgel from Egbeda in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State is demanding for justice after he was knocked down on new year day, allegedly, by a speeding driver of the Rivers State taskforce.

The incident happened along Psychiatric Road by Rumuigbo Junction, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Eye witnesses said that the driver of the Ford truck quickly zoomed off after Topgel, a vehicle loader, fell on the tarmac and died.

A family member of the deceased simply identified as James told our correspondent that the family deserves justice and called on the Rivers State Police Command to fish out the hit and run driver who killed Mr Topgel.

“There have been anguish and mourning since the news of his tragic death was announced and we want justice.

” We call on the Rivers State Police Command to launch an investigation into the issue and arrest the perpetrator of the dastardly act. That is our demand” he said.

The body of the deceased has been buried according to family traditional rites.

Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s public relations officer did not immediately respond to enquiries for comments.