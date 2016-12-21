Rivers re-run: PDP tackles IGP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will resist what it called selective investigation into the recently conducted Rivers re-run elections allegedly as planned by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The party said the probe should be holistic and carried out by a non-partisan and unbiased independent presidential committee in order to avoid “turning the truth upside down and making villains out of the victims. “

The spokesman of the committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday said, it will be wrong for the IGP to constitute a panel of investigation for the purpose of alleged threatening phone call by the state governor, Nyesom Wike, rather than seeking solution to the video evidence of alleged killings and hijacking of electoral materials by the police and other security agencies with some INEC officials during the elections.

“We wish to also remind Nigerians of the video of two staffers of the INEC caught in the act at the home of an APC chieftain in Opobo town. These men were taken to the House by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and were apprehended while thumb-printing and writing results in favour of Jaja’s party, the APC.

“Equally, there is a popular video running in various television stations showing the officer-in-charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Akin Fakorede in Rivers State who led his team to INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt to hijack election materials.

“We therefore urge the IGP to stop embarrassing Nigeria further and immediately bring to book all those seen in these videos committing electoral offenses. It’s suspicious and dangerous for the IGP to overlook these breaches of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act by his men. Nigerians are waiting eagerly for the actions or inactions of the police in this regard.

“In Gokana Local Government Area, men of the NPF and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were seen in a video shooting sporadically to disperse voters and later made away with ballot boxes,” the PDP also claimed.