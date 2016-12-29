Rivers Assembly swears-in 12 PDP, APC members-elect on Friday

The Rivers State House of Assembly will tomorrow, Friday, December 30, 2016, swear-in 12 new lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabutorudima, was quoted in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by Clerk of the House, Stanley Oba, that six of the affected lawmakers are of the PDP, while the other six are APC members.

According to the statement, while three of the lawmakers were confirmed by the Court of Appeal, nine others were returned in the just concluded December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in the state.

Those confirmed by the Court included Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo of the PDP, representing Degema Constituency; Hon. Adonye Diri of the PDP, representing Opobo/Nkoro Constituency and Hon. (Mrs) Victoria Nyeche of the APC representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1.

Those elected during the return election on the platform of the PDP include, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani representing Andoni Constituency; Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, representing Asari-Toru Constituency 1; Hon. Enemi Alabo-George, representing Asari-Toru Constituency II and Hon. Abinye Blessing Pepple, representing Bonny Constituency.

Those on the platform of the APC include; Hon. Mathew Dike, representing Tai Constituency; Hon. Josiah John Olu, representing Eleme Constituency; Hon. Innocent Barikor, representing Gokana Constituency; Hon. Friday Nkee, representing Khana Constituency II and Hon. Chikere Azubike Wanjoku, representing Ikwerre Constituency.