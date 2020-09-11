Rivers Assembly approves another N6 billion loan request for Wike

The Rivers State House of Assembly has approved a fresh N6.5 billion loan requested by Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to a letter sent to the assembly by Governor Wike and read on the floor of the house the Speaker, Ikwunyi Owaji-Ibani, Wike said the loan would be used to better agriculture in the state by providing farmers with loans for improved food production as well as to service and renovate educational facilities.

All the 22 lawmakers present at the plenary on Wednesday, voted in favour of the loan from Zenith Bank.

The lawmakers had last month approved N18 billion loan for the construction of a fourth flyover bridge in Port Harcourt.

The 18 billion naira loan will be sourced from Access Bank, with the governor saying the loans will be repaired from Internally Generated Revenue of the state.