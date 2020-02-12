Residents flee as troops battle Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri after Buhari’s departure

Borno residents fled their homes on Wednesday as troops battled Boko Haram insurgents who launched attack on Jiddari-Polo area, a suburb near Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

It was learnt that the attackers came around 7:05pm after the Muslim prayer time to Jiddari Polo general area of Maiduguri Metropolis, shooting sporadically as residents scampered for safety.

The troops, local hunters and civilian JTF were sighted heading towards the Federal High Court area of Jiddari Polo at exactly 7:20pm, witnesses said

Hundreds of women, children and youths were sighted walking into the town as dozens sit on the roadside.