Reps probe alleged $5bn diversion by CBN

The House of Representatives alleged on Wednesday that over $5bn had been diverted by the Central Bank of Nigeria from the Federation Account.

The House further stated that part of the money was kept in “secret accounts” known only to the apex bank.

In a resolution it passed in Abuja, the House set up an ad hoc committee to investigate several cases of non-remittances and under-remittances of revenue to the federation account by the apex bank.

A member of the All Progressives Congress from Osun State, Mrs. Ayo Omidiran, had raised the issue in plenary under matters of urgent national importance and called for urgent investigations.

Omidiran noted that the federation account was jointly owned by the three tiers of government, but managed solely by the CBN.

However, she informed the House that the CBN took advantage of being the custodian of the account to “manipulate the system by opening various accounts not known to the three tiers of government.”

She added, “Funds are remitted, hidden, diverted and spent without authorisation.”

The lawmaker observed that the $5bn would make some remarkable impact if it was used to fund the 2018 budget.

Omidiran cited some instances of the alleged diversion. She said in 2014, the sum of $339m was moved out, while in the next year, it was $446.3m.

She added that in 2015, $1.3bn was diverted out of the account in connection with Joint Venture operations.

“In March of 2016, $1.6bn was diverted to a secret account. There are others,” Omidiran told the House.

She added that the CBN abused its role of converting FOREX to naira by under-declaring the amount due to the federation account.

Omidiran told the House that such irregularities had accounted for the frequent postponement of the Federation Account Committee meetings in recent times.

She expressed surprise that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation had not reported the alleged infractions for investigation.

She said, “The House is further concerned that the CBN has violated Section 80 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by spending funds not appropriated by the National Assembly.

“The bank takes 0.25 per cent of all foreign-denominated revenue as ‘exchange commission’, but even after deducting this commission, the balance credited to the federation account at various times has been in negative difference, running into billions of naira per year.”

The session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, admitted the motion for investigation without further debates.

At a separate sitting, the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), opened an investigation into alleged infractions by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, including the non-payment of royalties on oil blocks operated by the NPDC.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Victor Nwokolo, at the hearing, referred to a 2015 report by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, in which $5.5bn was quoted as outstanding against the NPDC.

But the Managing Director of NPDC, Mr. Yusuf Matashi, tried to make a clarification on the status of royalty payments to the Department of Petroleum Resources.

According to Matashi, the outstanding balance up to date is $1.7bn.

He said reconciliation of figures was being done between the agency and the DPR on a regular basis.

On its part, the DPR told the committee that NPDC operated 14 blocks while four others were inactive.

It added that five other blocks had yet to be developed.

The agency put the combined capacity of operating blocks at 3.7billion barrels of crude and 15million cubic feet of gas.