Reps consider bill to compel President to name cabinet 30 days after sworn-in

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, commenced the consideration of a bill to compel a president-elect, to name his cabinet within a month.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kpam Jimin Sokpo (PDP-Benue) titled ‘Transition and Assumption of Office Bill, 2020’, was read for the first time during plenary on Wednesday.

It also seeks to establish a special fund for the presidential transition committee and to also compel state governors to name their cabinets within the same time.

It states in part: “Subject to sections 147 and 302 of the Constitution, the President shall on the assumption of office, appoint Ministers within 30 days from the date he took the oath of office.

“The President shall constitute and appoint all Boards of Government agencies and parastatals that are due for constitution and appointment within two months from the date of his assumption of office.”