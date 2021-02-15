Reno Omokri names his newborn daughter ‘Ebele” in honour of the former President Jonathan

A former special assistant on New Media to Ex- President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has named his newborn daughter Ebele because of the love and respect he has for the former President .

Ebele is the middle name of the former President.

Omokri and his wife had welcomed a bouncing baby girl in the early hours of Monday, February 15 .

Jonathan revealed the good news of the delivery and the baby girl’s name on his Facebook page. He expressed delight that the couple have chosen to name their daughter Ebele, after him as an honour.

Sharing the good news, Jonathan thanked God for the safe delivery, noting that mother and child are healthy and thriving.

He prayed that the young Ebele will grow up in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and man.

The newborn is the fourth child of Omokri. He previously had three lovely children, a daughter , Tsola and two boys , Misan and Tosan.