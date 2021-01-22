Remi Surutu praises daughter after allegedly slapping Faithia Balogun at a burial

In the course of the week,actress Remi Surutu made headlines for allegedly slapping fellow actress Faithia Wiliams at a burial hosted by Mr Bamidele Omosehin, in honor of his late dad.

An eyewitness report revealed to News Of the People, how Remi Surutu walked up to Fathia Balogun’s table at the party and gave her a dirty slap even though unprovoked. It became a mini pandemonium until concerned guests separated them and frayed nerves were calmed.

Sources hinted that Remi had been having grudges against Fathia on what she told her friends as Fathia’s disrespectful act, therefore looking for an avenue to pounce on her and ‘teach her’ lessons. Other rumour mongers also added that Faithia may be romantically linked with the London-based celebrant whom Remi regards as her younger brother.

“There is the aspect of actress, Iyabo Ojo, who fondly claims to be Remi Surutu’s daughter and must have fed her with stories about Faithia Williams.

Even though both actresses’ have failed to speak on the issue after being contacted, Remi Surutu has celebrated her daughter’s birthday.

Sharing a photo of her daughter, Biola on Instagram, Remi Surutu wrote

“To My Daughter…You’re my wonderful blessing,

A Treasure from above.

You’re laughter,warmth and special charm, you’re beauty and love .

You bring me special joy from deep inside.

And as you grew to adulthood, you fill my heart with pride.With every year that passes ,you’re most special than before . Through every stage ,through every age, I Love you even More .

No words can describe the warm memories, The Pride and gratitude , too. That comes from having a daughter to love and cherish….just like you … Happy birthday my joy”

Kemi Filani recalls that Biola, the daughter of light skinned veteran actress, Remi Surutu had her wedding introduction in Ikorodu, Lagos in August, 2020.



The soon-to-wed bride received a brand new car gift from her lover who is an aspiring pilot, as a surprise wedding introduction gift.

In 2017, Remi Surutu lost one of her daughters, Ayo to sickle cell anaemia.

“In the ’80s, many people were not aware of the implications of sickle cell because they had never experienced it. I speak to people who are willing to listen, that it is not an easy experience. They need to check themselves to avoid bringing a beautiful child to the world and end up crying over them. Iyabo Ojo released a video on Mother’s Day that made me cry so much because I knew what I went through to have my first child and at the end of the day, she is not here to celebrate with me. I thank God that her sister is alive and she is not a sickle cell patient and God has been faithful to her,” Remi Surutu revealed in an interview after her daughter’s death.