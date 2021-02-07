Regular sex keeps the punani healthy!

They say too much of a good thing is not good for you, right?

Well, not according to recent research that reveals having a lot of sex can be good for the punani.

This is besides the known benefits such as burning calories, reducing stress and boosting immunity.



According to sex expert Dr Hilda Hutcherson, sex keeps the punani alive and lubricated, especially as women get older and oestrogen levels go down.

Dr Hutcherson explained that sexual activity kept blood flowing down there, and decreased some of the changes caused by menopause.

The doctor further conceded that all kind of sexual activities could be beneficial.

Additionally, a lot of gynaecologists are currently recommending vibrators to increase blood flow to the punani.

As women age, experts agree that having regular sex strengthens the pelvic muscle. Even with menopause on the horizon, some women give birth during that decade, too.

Essentially, your 40s can be marked by fertility or the end of it.