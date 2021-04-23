Reasons why you should avoid shower sex

The idea of shower sex seems very exciting but you would be surprised to know that it can be a really bad idea after all.

Even if movies have glamorised shower sex, performing it in real life can be really difficult, even for an adventurous couple. It is not always hot and passionate, but quite clumsy and strenuous.

What’s worse is that you both can’t really enjoy the time without having to properly keep the watery washroom in check.

So, we bring to you a few reasons to exclude shower sex in your regime.

You can fall

The slippery and wet floor will be a hard standing ground as it is hard to maintain the posture amidst having sex. While there’s additional soap around you, it can get even more difficult as there is the risk of slipping and hitting your head hard on the sink or either on the floor. It’s more dangerous than exciting.

2. The height makes a difference

If the height difference between you and your partner is quite noticeable, the struggle to have shower sex will be real. Not only performing different sex positions will be difficult but kissing can even be a struggle while the shower is running high with water splattering above your heads. Lifting the smaller partner may be an option, but with a huge risk.

3 It actually gets dry

You might think that water is a good form of lubrication, but you’re actually wrong. Nothing dries up faster than water. While intercourse during showers, your private parts may get dried up, making it extremely uncomfortable for you and your partner as well. Having dried up, the sex can get really rough too.

4. Oral sex isn’t an option

With water all over your from the shower, it’s near to impossible giving oral sex to your partner. Firstly, sitting on your knees against the hard washroom slab is a pain and then having water spattered from the shower into your face repeatedly and not being able to breathe is another pian on a whole new level.

5. There’s always ‘extra soap’

During shower sex, there will be soap in places you definitely do not want. While it is sexy to think about your partner rubbing your back with soap, it can start to burn when it gets excessive. That sight isn’t sexy at all, instead, getting irritating scrubs and burns due to soap can blow the mood off completely.

6. Change positions now and then

Unless you have a super fancy shower room where water splashes from different sides, shower sex can get messy for the everyday couple. The shower overhead can only accommodate one person a time and thus, the other person will always end up feeling cold. As a result, you both would have to change positions frequently, which isn’t sexy but quite awkward.