RCCG prayer guide for 63 days fasting in 2021

The Redeem Christian Church of God has embarked on a 63 days fasting and prayer starting today; and divided into 3 phases of 21 days.

In the guideline released by the Church, the 21 days will revolve around thanksgiving, the second 21 days will revolve around prayers for mercy and the last 21 days on prayer of demand.

NATIONAL PRAYER AND FASTING 2021STREAM 1(1st 21 Days) MONDAY 11TH JANUARY 2021

Thanksgiving

TEXT: Psalm 124:1-8

“If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, now may Israel say; If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, when men rose up against us: Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us: Then the waters had overwhelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul: Then the proud waters had gone over our soul. Blessed be the LORD, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: the snare is broken, and we are escaped. Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth.”

PREAMBLE

We give glory to God for another season of fellowship with the almighty God through the RCCG 2021 National Prayer and Fasting. The Lord has always demonstrated his love towards his church through the evidences of great and mighty testimonies received year in year out. This new season of flying in restoration will usher in greater testimonies than has ever been recorded in Jesus name.

The First round of this year’s fast has been dedicated to Thanksgiving as directed by Holy Spirit through our father in the Lord Pastor E.A Adeboye.

PRAYER GUIDE:

1. Let’s praise the Almighty God for his goodness and mercy over us and our families, for His protection, provision and sustenance in the midst of the challenges and insecurity that has been experienced in all the nations of the world. Psalm 68:18-19, Psalm 150:2.

2. Father, we thank you for keeping us and our families and delivering us from the grip of the deadly pandemic called COVID-19 Of which the second wave is now troubling the world this time. Exo. 15:26.,

3. Let us praise and worship God for His love and mercies upon the Redeemed Christian Church of God globally.

4. Thank God for His grace upon the lives of our father and mother in the Lord and for His covenant of making them useful vessels in His hand. 2Tim. 2:20-21

5. Father we thank and give you praise for keeping our father and mother in the Lord Pastor E.A. Adeboye and Pastor Mrs. Folu Adeboye in good health over the years.

6. Father we thank you for your mercy and grace over them and their entire household and the ministry you have committed into their hands. PS 136: 1-3

7. Thank God for His steadfast love for His church and for counting His church worthy to be among the candidates of His mercy. Lam. 3:22-23, Rom. 9:15-16.

8. Father we thank You for who you are in our lives, families, churches and in our Nations Ps 107:22

9. Father we come before you with sacrifice of thanksgiving for all the family of RCCG all over the world in Jesus Mighty Name. 1 Chron. 29:23

10. Thank You Lord for your covering and protection over our families in RCCG throughout the time of the pandemic in Ps 91:3-6

11. Father, thank you for being faithful to the covenant of holiness upon which The Redeemed Christian Church of God is built and the special favor shown to your church over the years. Lam 3:22

12. Father we thank you for grace over Christ Church and all our local parishes in the RCCG. We give you praise for always adding to the church daily such as should be saved. Acts:47

13. Father we thank and give you praise for redeeming us from the hands of the enemies all through 2020 till now. PS 107:2.

14. Let us thank God for upholding and moving RCCG forward and come what may, He did not allow the gates of hell to prevail against us. Matt. 16:18.